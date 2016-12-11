LOUISE HAWKINS
LANG, 99
BARTOW - Louise Hawkins Lang, 99, of Bartow, Florida passed away peacefully in the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, December 6, 2016. She was born at home in Plant City, Florida on March 13, 1917. She was the seventh generation and a certified Florida Pioneer Descendant of the Knight-Collins-Hawkins family of Hillsborough County.
She has been a resident of Bartow for 87 years and graduated from Summerlin Institute High School in 1935. Louise often shared how grateful she was God had blessed her with her beloved children and their children, her church, her community, and her garden.
She is survived by her children Sharon Maddock Kruse (Thomas), Alice Lang Martin, James W. Lang Jr. (Linda), Susan McLeod Lang, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
Louise was preceded in death by her granddaughter Jennifer D. Martin.
Louise loved her church community at First Presbyterian Church of Bartow and had been a faithful member for 81 years. She served as a Ruling Elder of the Presbyterian Church, Honorary life time member of Presbyterian Women, Charter Member (1938) Character Education of Bartow, Inc. She described this church community as her 'Rock of Gibraltar' sustaining her and her family. She was very active in her community serving as past President of Bartow Board of Realtors and Bartow Zonta Club. She had been a member of Bartow Garden Club, Guardian Ad Litem, Bartow Regional Hospital Auxillary, Ridge Audubon Society.
In 1965 Louise established her Nationwide Insurance Agency in Bartow and became the first female insurance agent in central Florida and later expanded her business becoming a real estate broker. Just for fun she enjoyed china painting, many years of water aerobics at LifeStyle Center and learned to Tango in her 60s. She was fond of saying she had traveled in all 50 states and had made numerous international trips.
A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 335 S. Florida Avenue, Bartow. The family will receive friends prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to one of Louise's special interests: Thorn-well Home for Children, 302 S. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325.
