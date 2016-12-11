SILDA RAE
STEIGLEADER (WHITMAN), 78
5/21/1938 - 11/12/2016
WINTER HAVEN - Silda Rae Steigleader (Whitman), age 78, passed away November 12, 2016.
Born in Grinnell, Iowa, on May 21, 1938, she was a graduate of North High School, Class of 1956, Des Moines, IA. She worked in the banking industry for 27 years.
She married Johnny Wesley Whitman of Winter Haven. He survives. She is also survived by her daughter Nanette Rae Whitman, Davenport; son Jeffrey Jon (Beverly) Whitman, Lake Wales; brothers David (Betty) Steigleader, Des Moines, Kenny (Gail) Koger, Wyoming; grandchildren: Amanda Whitman (Josh) Howard, Aarron Whitman, Ana Leigh Whitman; great grandchildren Cory and Colton Howard, with many nieces and nephews, great and small.
She was preceded in death by her Mom, Velma Beyer and her mother Claudine Grandstaff Koger; sister Judy Koger Meherns.
A Celebration of Rae's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2016