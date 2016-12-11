FAITH MELODY
YOUNG, 51
WINTER HAVEN - Ms. Faith Melody Young, age 51, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Sun. Dec. 4, 2016 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Ms. Young was born Dec. 13, 1964, in Grand Forks, ND, to William Murchie and Geneva Claire (Riner) Young. She was a Polk Co. resident since 1989, coming from NY and graduated from Auburndale High School, Class of 1983. She worked in accounts payable for an insurance company, attended PCC and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven. Faith enjoyed reading, Christian music, the beach, her family and helping others.
She was preceded in death by: paternal & maternal grandparents and infant sister Theresa Claire Young.
Faith is survived by her loving & devoted family: daughter Kristian Ann (Ikran) Gurgan of Rochester, NY; parents Bill & Geneva Young of Auburndale; 3 sisters: Elizabeth Marie (Alan) Elliott of Winter Haven, Patricia Loraine Young, Valerie Ann (Richard) Jones, both of Auburndale; 4 grandchildren: Helen, Robin, Miran & Solin; niece: Victoria (Paul) Miller of Lakeland; 3 gt. nieces: Vanessa, Vivanna & Valynda.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Faith's name to: NAMI of Polk County, 1812 Michelle Lane, Lakeland, FL, 33813.
A funeral Mass will be 11 AM Mon. Dec. 12th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 532 Ave. M, NW, Winter Haven with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
