GERALD WAYNE
|
MEEKS, Sr., 74
BARTOW - Gerald Wayne Meeks, Sr., age 74, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2016 in Bartow.
Born November 18, 1942 in Lakeland, he was the son of the late William and Zella Meeks. Mr. Meeks retired from Oxford Lumber Company in Lakeland, after many years of service. He formerly attended the First Assembly of God in Bartow.
Along with his parents, Gerald is preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Louise Meeks in 2010. He is survived by a loving family that includes his children: Sheryl Johnson (Chuck), Rhonda Lewis (Jimmy), Angela Reed, Wayne Meeks (Suzy), Aaron Meeks, and his siblings: Jimmy Meeks (Jane), Marilee McCall, and Dorothy Meloy. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 15th from 10am to 11am at the First Assembly of God of Bartow, 915 South Broadway Ave. in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am at the church. Condolences to the family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2016