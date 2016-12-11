BETTY R.
TILLERY, 59
LAKELAND - Betty R. Tillery, 59, passed away on December 7, 2016 at her residence under hospice care.
Mrs. Tillery was born in Lakeland, FL on January 13, 1957 to William and Elouise Murphy. She remained a lifelong resident of Lakeland. Mrs. Tillery was dedicated homemaker and a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Billy Tillery; children, John Jackson, Steven Tillery, Shannon Earick and Dawn (Johnathan) Harvey; siblings, Shirley Johnson and Pamela Smith; grandchildren, Austin, Alyssa, Nathan and Zowie.
Memorial services will be conducted Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, with Pastor Matt Gilmore officiating.
Gentry-Morrison Funer-al Home.
