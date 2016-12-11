JEANETTE GRACE
|
ENGLISH, 94
LAKELAND - Jeanette Grace English, 94, of Lakeland, passed away December 8, 2016.
She was born in Somersworth, New Hampshire and moved to Florida in 2000, from Louisville, Kentucky. Jeanette was a secretary for the Internal Revenue Service before her retirement and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband of 69 years, Robert in 2014 and each of her eleven siblings. Jeanette is survived by three sons, Robert G., Marc and Dale; nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Inurnment to follow at the Florida National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home www.gentry-morrison.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2016