LAKELAND - Walter Billingsley passed away on Dec. 1, 2016 at LRHMC of heart failure. Born June 3rd, 1955 in Gadsden, Ala., to the late Rev. Thomas Billingsley and mother Jewell Esther (Walker).

He is survived by his life partner of 35 years Mark Marquardt, his mother Jewel, sister Diane Herndon (Paul) and nephew B.J., all of Lakeland.

As everyone knows, Walt was a brilliant pianist who began formal training at age 5, winning awards in piano and voice during his earlier years. After college he left music for a career in photography with Sears traveling in 43 states winning awards as well. In 1981, he met Mark in KC, Mo. who had a masters in Black/white photography and they moved to Fl. opening MB Studios and sold it in 1988 to begin his musical career. He taught piano and voice until 2004. Also during this time, he was a fine dining pianist for Palm Court, Italio's Cuccino. In 1998 he began touring Fl Retirement communities and over the years, played in 287 in Fl., and 22 in the Great plains.

Walter was a tremendous volunteer for the arts with fundraisers for VSA ARTS, Lakeland Art Guild, Ridge Art Assoc. He was president of VSA ARTS for 4 years, and assisted Mark with the Sculpture assemblages from 1992 thru 2004 at Mayfaire by The Lake.

In 2002 he became interested in the Arts in Medicine Programs that were emerging & he cofounded Arts in Healthcare Polk Inc. in 2003, bringing the arts to local hospitals and treatment centers, all volunteer positions. The AIHC program was the first community based program in America.

In the summer of 2004, he suffered a health setback & lost all knowledge of his memorized songs but after much practice & diligence, was able to begin touring again in 2007. Read more at

Please join us on Monday Dec. 12 from 6 to 8 PM at the Ridge Art Gallery, Chain of Lakes complex in Winter Haven at 200 Cypress Gardens Blvd., as we celebrate the fabulous talent & life of this most caring, kindhearted person that his family & friends ever knew. For more obit information,

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Walters honor to LRHMC Foundation - Healing Arts, Lakeland, Fla.



