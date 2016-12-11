DENNIS E.
DIETRICH, 74
LAKELAND - Dennis E. Dietrich, 74, of Lakeland passed away Dec. 8, 2016.
He was born May 9, 1942 in Reading, PA to parents Robert Dietrich and Helen Reppert. He served in the United States Army, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Dennis was a resident of Lakeland, FL for more than 40 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert; grandson Devon. Left to treasure his memory is his wife Shari; his children Reanne, Dainae, Chad and Victoria; grandchildren Vicente, Trevor, Hailey, Amanda, Katie, Ashley, Dale, Emily Rose, Audrina, and Emily; great granddaughter Alayna; and his sister Loretta.
He retired from Jacobs Engineering after working there as an electrical designer for 21years. He attended Lakeside Baptist Church. Dennis was a true sports enthusiast, his favorite of all: golf.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 from 1130AM-1PM at the Lakeside Baptist Church, with a funeral service to follow at 1PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland or to the Lakeside Baptist Church.
