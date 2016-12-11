WALTER CURTIS
BODNAR, 55
LAKELAND - Walter Curtis Bodnar, 55, was born March 23, 1961, in Portsmouth, Virginia to William L. and Ruth R. Bodnar. He passed on December 8, 2016.
He is survived by his parents and brothers, Gary Bodnar (Cindy), Wilbur Bodnar (Denise), Larry Bodnar (Bonnie); his sister, Bonnie B. Gonzalbez (Tracy).
He is also survived by his daughters, Melissa Carmichael (Tim), Heather Bauer (Tony), Amanda Mund and their mother, Marca Bonaventura. Also survived by his aunts, Judy Taylor (Eddie), Paulette Carroll (Jim) and great-aunt, Jo Tignor (Carl).
He is survived by six grandchildren, Kyleigh, Hagan, Anthony, Autumn, Tristianna and Hunter.
As a child in a Coast Guard family he lived on both coasts of the U.S.A. and the maritime province of Newfoundland, Canada. He graduated in Pasco County and worked in hospital, automotive, and hotel industries.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, December, 14, 2016, at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be offered at:
www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2016