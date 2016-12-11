PRESTON NEHRING

Obituary

PRESTON
NEHRING, 57

LAKELAND - Preston Nehring, 57, passed away 12/7/16. Visitation Tues. 10-11 am with services at 11 am at Griffin Baptist Church.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2016
