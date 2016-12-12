GEORGE L. BALDWIN

Obituary

GEORGE L.
BALDWIN, 88

LAKELAND - George L. Baldwin, 88, passed away on December 8, 2016. Memorial service Wed. Dec. 28 at 6:30 pm, at Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2016
