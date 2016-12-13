MARY RUTH
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARY RUTH SILVERS.
SILVERS, 94
Mary Ruth Silvers, 94, passed away December 9, 2016 at he home.
Mrs. Silvers was born December 17, 1921 in Vigo County, Indiana to Joseph and Elsie (Mars) McClanahan. She married Russell Clayton Silvers in Brazil, Indiana on November 23, 1946. They recently celebrated 70 years of Marriage. He survives.
She graduated from Union Hospital Nursing School in Terre Haute, Indiana 1n 1946 with her RN degree. She joined the U.S. Nurse Cadets during WWII. Mary worked as an RN in several hospitals and schools.
She was an avid golfer and held championships in three different county clubs and many tournaments. Mary loved to sew, crochet, tat and quilt. She shared over a hundred tatted crosses to many of her Christian friends. Mary was an active Christian her whole life and as a member of Havendale Christian Church for many years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Cathy Jill (D.R.) Gordon of Clinton, Illinois, one granddaughter, Jill Gordon of Springfield, Illinois, one grandson, Brad (Mary) Gordon of Peoria, Illinois, one great granddaughter, Brooke Gordon and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, FL 33810
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Serenity Gardens, LLC
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2016