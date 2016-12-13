CAROL JOYCE
MARKOS, 79
Markos, Carol Joyce, 79, peacefully passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.
She was born on June 26, 1937 in Toledo, OH to Avery and Pernell Snyder.
She is survived by her daughter Jill, son Jay, 4 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and was predeceased by her eldest son Jeff and her brother Norman.
Memorial services will be held December 15th, 1:00pm at First United Methodist Church of Auburndale, 316 Lake Ariana Blvd., Auburndale, FL 33823. Reception will be held at the church following service.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2016