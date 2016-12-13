DAVID L.
08/18/1950 - 12/09/2016
WINTER HAVEN - David L. Denault, age 66, passed away on December 9, 2016.
David was born on August 18, 1950 in Joliet, Illinois. He was a 4th degree Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer and loved going on cruises.
David was survived by his wife Kathleen L. Denault; two sons David Denault and Samuel Denault, two daughters Dorie Brown and Pamela Garrison, three sisters Cynthia Page, Alice DuBois, and Charlene Denault; and three grandchildren. David was predeceased by his parents, Melville Denault & Jewel Lehnus and his brothers John Denault, Melville Denault Jr, Gerald Denault.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 15, 2016, beginning at 1:00 pm at the Vienna Square Clubhouse.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2016