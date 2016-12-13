KATHLEEN
CORCORAN
'KITTY' HUNT
BARTOW - Kathleen Corcoran 'Kitty' Hunt, age 80, passed away Friday, December 9, 2016 in Lake Wales.
Born August 23, 1936 in Flint, MI, she was the daughter of the late George H. and Doris (Grover) Corcoran.
Kitty was a real estate agent for Bartow Realty for many years. Mrs. Hunt was a longtime member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Bartow, where she was a former Vestry member as well as the Alter Guild.
Mrs. Hunt was a member of the Daughters of the King. She helped establish the first 4H Club in Polk County and she was the founder of the Bartow 4H Horsemanship Club. Kitty was a past president and lifetime board member of the Polk County Youth Fair. She was a charter member of the Ridge Riders Horse Club in the 1960's and participated in the Ocala Big Scrub Trail Riders 100 mile ride for over 20 years.
Mrs. Hunt also volunteered at the Women's Care Center of Bartow and the Bartow Chamber of Commerce.
Kitty is survived by her two sons: John W. 'Jay' Hunt, Jr. of Bartow and David Hunt and wife Beth of Bartow.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 15th from 6pm to 8pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Friday, December 16th at 10:00am at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 500 West Stuart Street, Bartow, FL 33830.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 197, Bartow, FL 33831.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2016