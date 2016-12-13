Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEXTER DANIELS. View Sign

DEXTER DANIELS, Jr., 85

Man of Faith



WINTER HAVEN - Dexter Daniels, Jr., died Thursday, December 8, 2016, at Winter Haven Hospital.

He was born on October 3, 1931. His parents were Florence 'Flo' and Dexter Daniels, Sr.

Dexter lived a full and well-balanced life. He graduated from Winter Haven High School where he played on the football, basketball and golf teams. After graduation, he was awarded a golf scholarship to the University of Florida where he became a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. Dexter served in the U.S. Coast Guard aboard the USS Sweetgum.

In 1957, he married Velma Seawell Daniels. They were married 59 years and they became life partners in their church and community projects. For five years, the Daniels chaperoned the Gator Golf Team on their road trips. The Daniels have an annual Endowment Golf Scholarship at the U of F. Dexter was co-founded of the first College Women's Golf of Christian Athletes.

Dexter's business life included the ownership of Dexter Daniels Ford/Cadillac in Winter Haven and Lake Wales. He was a developer in Par Land, Daniels Investments, DeVe Enterprises, D.M.S. and Dealer Leasing.

After retirement, he became a wildlife and landscape artist with a passion for painting, fishing and golf scenes. Dexter held numerous golf titles and, with his Dad, they won the National Father-Son titles 8 times. For many years, the Daniels sponsored the Lake Region Yacht and Country Club Father-Son, now played at Cleveland Heights Golf and Country Club in Lakeland.

Dexter lived a well-balanced life. Along with his many community interest, First Baptist Church was the center of his life. He served as deacon, Sunday School Director, finance, personnel, pulpit and nominating chairman. For 12 years, he served as director of the College and Career Department.

During this time Dexter saw a need for housing for medium and physically handicapped persons. Sponsored by First Baptist, he served as chairman of the Baptist Manor (now Winter Haven Manor). On March 1, 1981, the building was dedicated with 40 dignitaries attending from Washington, D.C., Tallahassee and Polk County.

Dexter served as chairman of the Polk Prison Chapel, along with his longtime friends, the late George Jenkins and Jack Eckerd. He enjoyed serving his community as a member of the Winter Haven and Auburndale Chambers of Commerce, where he served as chairman of the Promotion Committee and initiated for the first time, coordinating advertisement together with Florida Cypress Gardens and the city of Winter Haven. He served as special and advance gifts chairman of the United Fund.

Dexter was past president of Kiwanis Club and coordinator for the Key Club, both local and county. for 25 years, he was actively involved as 'Bootstrap Chairman' of the Booster Club to raise funds for the Winter Haven High School. In retirement, he was intent in his endeavors to keep Winter Haven the idyllic place to live.

Dexter's favorite verse in the Scriptures was Psalm 40: 1-5.

I waited patiently on the Lord to help me. He listened and heard my cry. Then he lifted me out of Despair and set my feet down and then he steadied me and walked along beside me. He gave me a new song to sing, praises to the Lord. Some of you may not have heard of the glorious things he did for me. No one compares to my Lord and has He has done for each of you, He did many miracles in my life. There is not time to tell you of all of these things, but I can assure you of this... Just trust him. Really trust Him. I did and I am with Him now.

Dexter's favorite saying: 'Make sure at the end of your life, you have used all of the talents the Lord blessed you with.'

Service plans are pending at this time.

Memorials gifts to: Dexter Daniels Golf Endowment Fund Golf Program at University of Florida Foundation, P.O. Box 14425, Gainesville, FL, 32604-9981 or the Winter Haven Public Library.







