WINTER HAVEN - Carole Joan Steadman, 79, passed away Dec. 9, 2016. She was born March 31, 1931 in Auburndale, FL. Her parents were Mildred (Mimi) and Maurice Hensler.

She is survived by her husband Paul of 45 years, stepson David Steadman (Katie), daughters Diane DeShazo(Doug), Lori Pitzer (Jon), Canssandra Wines Barker(John), and Molly Rizzi(Pat) along with 11 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Harriet.

She was a teacher at St. Petersburg and Winter Haven High Schools and was on the faculty at Polk Community College and Tacoma Community Collage in Tacoma, Washington.

No service is planned at this time; however a celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Girls Inc., P.O. Box 7285, Winter Haven, FL 33883.



