DEXTER DANIELS SERVICE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEXTER DANIELS SERVICE Funeral services for Dexter Daniels.
Funeral services for Dexter Daniels, Jr. will be held Thursday, December 15 at 11 a.m. at the Ott-Laughlin Funeral Chapel, West Central Winter Haven. Visitation will follow the service. Rev. Earl Morgan of Vero Beach, former Pastor of the Daniels will officiate. Burial will follow at Lakeside Park Cemetery in the family plot.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2016