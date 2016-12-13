SYLVIA W.
BOHDE, 72
BARTOW - Sylvia W. Bohde, age 72, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2016 at her residence in Bartow. Born July 8, 1944 in Bartow, Florida, Sylvia was a lifelong resident.
Upon graduation from Summerlin Institute in Bartow, Sylvia enrolled at Brenau College in Gainesville,Ga, where she received a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She was a life member of Chi Omega Sorrority. She was an elementary school teacher. She taught in the Fulton County, School System in Atlanta, Georgia for one year with the balance of her teaching career in the Polk County, Florida School System. She was a member of the Bartow First Presbyterian Church.
She was survived by her husband of 49 years: Frederick J. Bohde, Bartow; three sons: William F. Bohde (Kelly) and Gregory J. Bohde (Kelli) all of Bartow; John M. Bohde (Lori) Mulberry; sister: Carolyn Bullard (Bob) Tallahassee, FL; brother: James F. Whidden, Jr. (Pat) Cumming, GA and seven grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, December 14, 2016 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, December 15, 2016, at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, 355 S. Florida Ave. Bartow.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2590 Havendale Blvd, Winter Haven, FL 33880.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2016