DAVID COOK,
62
PLANT CITY - David Cook age 62, passed away Sunday, December 11th, 2016. A native of Lakeland, he was the son of the late Louis and Larius Wilson Cook.
Survivors include Beloved Wife: Ruth Cook, Children: Jeremy (Amber) Cook, Ryan (Maria) Cook, and Megan (Ruben) Perez. Siblings: Charles Cook, and Susan Bower. Grandchildren: Dominic Perez, Louis Cook, Benjamin Cook, Maddox Perez, and Ezra Cook.
David was a member of the First Baptist Church of Plant City, Am Vets post # 44. Mr. Cook retired from the U.S.M.C. as a Gunnery Sergeant after serving for 22 years, he also retired from the Lakeland Police Department.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 14th, 2016 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Haught Funeral Home Chapel 708 W. Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. Plant City, Florida 33563.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 15th, 2016 at 11:00 am at Haught Funeral Home Chapel.
If so desired donations can be made to The First Baptist Church of Plant City's Building Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haughtfuneralhome.com.
Haught Funeral Home
708 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard
Plant City, FL 33566
(813) 717-9300
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2016