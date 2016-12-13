STELLA PEARL
BRYANT, 101
LAKELAND - Stella Pearl Bryant, age 101, died Thursday, December 8, 2016.
Born in Lakeland on September 16, 1915, Mrs. Bryant was a lifelong resident. She grew up in Kathleen Baptist before moving to Gibsonia Baptist where she taught a ladies Sunday school class for several years. . She served Kathleen Senior High School as the principal's secretary for 25 years before retiring in 1977.
Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by her husband Robert Wayne Bryant. She is survived by her brother Warren Rushing (Becky); sister Theresa Bare; her son Robert Wayne Bryant, Jr. (Pat), Scottsdale, AZ; daughter Ginny Hester (Ray), Lakeland; granddaughter Carmen Butfiloski (Ed); grandson Brannen Hester (Nina); granddaughter Michelle Heil (Mike); great grandchildren Robby, Eddie, Audrey, Alyssa and Savannah.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, from 10-11 a.m. at Kathleen Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Socrum Cemetery.
Lanier Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2016