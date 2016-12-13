Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DORIS C. HENDERSON WINTER HAVEN. View Sign

WINTER HAVEN, FL- Doris C. Henderson went on to be with her Lord Thursday, December 8, 2016. She was 91. A native of Nashville, Georgia, born February 7, 1925 to William and Dora Brewer Connell, Doris moved here from Atlanta, GA in 1955. She was a retired Registered Nurse, and was formerly a member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred.

Doris was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Loyd Lee Henderson, and her siblings: Mildred Cameron, Polly Bragg, Juanita Smith, George Connell, and Brewer Connell. She is survived by her son Gary Lee Henderson and his wife Jeri of Lake Alfred, FL, and her daughter Sarah H. Johnson and her husband Stuart of Tampa, FL. Doris also leaves behind her grandchildren: Lauren Johnson, Ethan Henderson (Anna), Ryan Henderson (Melissa), Byron Henderson (Kristina), Patricia Burke (Neil); and her great-grandchildren: Liberty, Kohen, Vanessa, Camilla, Leland Henderson, Aiden, Raylan, Anni, and Seren Burke. Doris also leaves behind many loving nieces nephews, and their families.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 AM at the First United Methodist Church of Lake Alfred. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Auburndale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823.



