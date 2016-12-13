SHARON B.

Obituary

SHARON B.
BRACKIN

LAKELAND - Sharon B. Brackin died 12/09/16. She is survived by son Chris and daughter Anna. Graveside 12/14/16 at Oak Hill Burial Park at 1pm. Heath FC.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2016
