VIOLA PEARL JAXTHEIMER

Obituary

VIOLA PEARL
JAXTHEIMER, 98

LAKELAND- Viola Pearl Jaxtheimer, 98, passed away on Sunday, 12/11/16, at Highlands Lake Center. Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2016
