HOUSTON 'BUDDY' NORTON, 77
LAKELAND - Shirrell Houston 'Buddy' Norton, 77, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2016, at his residence.
Buddy was born May 22, 1939, in Halifax, North Carolina to Houston and Dorothy Norton. Buddy was retired from the United States Navy and a resident of Lakeland for the past 13 years.
Buddy is survived by his wife, Roberta Norton; sisters, Emily Spence and Pamela Hall; brothers, Gene, James, George and Jack Norton.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2016, at 10 a.m., at Lakeland Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 105 Arneson Ave, Auburndale, FL 33823.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2016