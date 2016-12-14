WILLIAM THOMAS GLENN

Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM THOMAS GLENN.

LIVE OAK - William Thomas Glenn Jr., age 62, of Live Oak, FL passed away Friday, December 2, 2016 at his home.
He was a native of Haines City, FL, moving to Live Oak in 2012 from Davenport, Florida. William was a U.S. Navy retiree veteran with 20 years of service. He loved his dogs, outdoor sports, hunting, fishing, and was a big race fan.
Billy is survived by his wife, Karen Glenn of Live Oak, Florida; two sons, Christopher (Lisa) Thomas Glenn of Winter Haven, Florida, and Shane (Tilena) Gillilan of Davenport, Florida; two sisters, Muriel (Jerry) Macchione of Islamorada, Florida, and Betty Chisholm of Pensacola, Florida; five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2016
