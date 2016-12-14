PATRICIA ANN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA ANN SNOWBERGER Office Manager LAKELAND - Patricia Snowberger.
SNOWBERGER
Office Manager
LAKELAND - Patricia Ann Snowberger, 72, of Lakeland, died on December 10, 2016 from a long battle with dementia.
She was born on September 11, 1944 in Carson City, Michigan. Patty was an office manager for an attorney's office for 23 years.
She is survived by her husband Robert Snowberger of 36 years; 3 daughters; brother Steve Bassett, her mother Wilma Bassett; 4 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
Memorial donations may be made to the
Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., #709, Clearwater, Florida 33762.
The family will have a private graveside service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com .
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2016