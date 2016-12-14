E.M. 'JIM'
CAMPBELL, Jr., 85
AUBURNDALE - E. M. 'Jim' Campbell, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2016 at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.
Born to Edward Marvin and Marjorie Fern (Smith) Campbell on February 16, 1931, Jim was a lifelong resident of the Polk County area except from 1952-1956, when he served as an auditor general in the U.S. Air Force. A proud graduate of Haines City High School and then the University of Florida, Jim passed the CPA exam in 1959 and spent the rest of his career working in both the public and private sectors, eventually opening Campbell & Associates P.A. in 1971. Jim was generous with his time and business acumen, serving in voluntary leadership capacities for the Polk General Hospital (Director and Chairman of the Finance Committee), East Polk County Committee of 100 (6 years as Director; Chairman 2006-2007) Haines City Northeast Polk County Chamber of Commerce (Director; President 1998): member of the Governing Council of the American Institute of CPAs (1987-1992), and in multiple positions with the Florida Institute of CPAs, including as its President from 1986-1987. Jim was a passionate fan of the Florida Gators, enthusiastically attending sporting events on a regular basis. Even more than the Gators, though, Jim deeply loved his family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Geraldine 'Geri' Campbell, sons Edward M. III 'Ned' (Lisa), Robert (Carla), grandchildren Kaitlyn, Tyler (Olivia), and Scott, step granddaughter Lindsey Ansola-Crowley (Jon), and sister Hazel Campbell Shiell (Bob) of Pensacola, as well as extended family and many loyal and loving friends. He will be greatly missed by us all.
Visitation will be held on December 15 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Kersey Funeral Home, 108 Lake Stella Dr, Auburndale. Graveside service will be held on Friday December 16 at 11 a.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery, Ave M SW, Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants Educational Foundation, PO Box 5437, Tallahassee, FL 32314 or
http://www.flcpa.org/Campbell.
