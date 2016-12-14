|
PAUL E.
HARMON, 90
MANLIUS, N.Y. - Paul E. Harmon of Manlius, NY, previously of Lakeland, FL, Fair Haven, Baldwinsville and Fulton, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2016. He was 90 years old.
Born in Groton, NY, he graduated from Cornell University in January of 1949 with a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Paul worked for Smith Corona Typewriters in Groton, NY, Sealright in Fulton, NY, and Black Clawson in Fulton, NY, for 28 years, retiring in 1988 as the manager of machinery installations. He was a veteran of the Army Air Corps. Paul was the former Fire and Police Commissioner for the city of Fulton from 1966 until 1980. He was a member of the North Lakeland Presbyterian Church and a member of Sandpipers Golf and Country Club, both in Lakeland, FL.
Paul was predeceased by his wife and the love of his life, Freda E. Harmon. Also predeceasing Paul were three sisters, one brother, and one grandson. He is survived by five daughters, Linda Harmon (Doug Mack) of Bristol, VT, Diane (Don) Kastler of Hilton Head, SC, Deborah (Ted) Lewkowicz of Manlius, NY, Susan (Bob) Barry of Fulton, NY, and Sherri Wakeham (Terrance Glancy) of Auburn, NY; one son, Robert (Carol) Harmon of Fulton, NY. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours are 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton, NY. A spring burial will be in Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Paul to Oswego County Meals on Wheels, Office for the Aging, 70 Bunner St., Oswego, NY, 13126. Foster Funeral Home, Inc.
