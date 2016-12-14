McCAULEY LAKELAND - Getting McCauley as your kinde

MARGIE McCAULEY LAKELAND - Getting McCauley as your kinde patience

Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARGIE McCAULEY LAKELAND - Getting McCauley as your kinde patience. View Sign

MARGIE McCAULEY



LAKELAND - Getting Mrs. McCauley as your kindergarten teacher was like winning the education lottery. Thanks to her endless patience, creativity and rapport with children, hundreds of students left her classroom knowing more than their A, B, C's and simple sums: they knew they were loved.

Margie McCauley, a retired teacher, loving wife and devoted mother of three sons, died unexpectedly on December 10th, 2016, at her Lakeland home. She was 64.

Born on Sept. 17, 1952, in West Palm Beach and raised in South Florida, Margie graduated from the University of Florida in 1974 with an education degree. She taught in Dunnellon, Fort Pierce and Lakeland. She taught most recently at Resurrection Catholic School where she spent 18 years as a pre-K and Kindergarten teacher and later became an 8th grade teacher and had the double pleasure of having students who had been in her kindergarten class.

Beloved for her sweetness and thoughtfulness, in addition to loving children, Margie had a passion for flowers, gardening, quilting, arts and crafts, Gators football and her family.

She met her future husband, Larry McCauley, when they were both students at Palm Beach Junior College. They stayed in contact as students at the University of Florida, fell in love and married on June 14, 1975. They lived in various cities in Florida and traveled across the US and Europe thanks to Larry's career in agchem sales. They settled in Lakeland in 1987 where they raised their three sons.

Margie was generally the first to volunteer to help. She was a soccer, baseball and football Mom, and a dedicated member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. While she sought no recognition, her efforts were recognized with team trophies for her volunteer efforts and she was awarded the Order of the Rose, Beta Sigma Phi's honorary award for service. She also enjoyed regular Bunco games with friends and decorating for the holidays and celebrations.

She is survived by: her husband, Larry; sons, Jimmy (Joanna) and Brandon of Lakeland, Sean of Gainesville; sister, Rony Cullen; brother, Logan Skelly; brother-in-law, Bruce (Konda) McCauley of Franklin, NC; sister-in-law, Joan (John) Dill of Hendersonville, NC; and four nieces. She was predeceased by her parents, Ronald and Gertrude Castiglioni.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Tampa Bay Chapter online at

http://diabetesfoundation.jdrf.com

Visitation with the family is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at Heath Funeral Chapel. A Catholic funeral Mass will be offered at 2:30 p.m. on December 16 2016, at Resurrection Catholic Church, 3720 Old Hwy 37, Lakeland, FL 33813. Burial follows at Oak Hill Burial Park.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com .







MARGIE McCAULEYLAKELAND - Getting Mrs. McCauley as your kindergarten teacher was like winning the education lottery. Thanks to her endless patience, creativity and rapport with children, hundreds of students left her classroom knowing more than their A, B, C's and simple sums: they knew they were loved.Margie McCauley, a retired teacher, loving wife and devoted mother of three sons, died unexpectedly on December 10th, 2016, at her Lakeland home. She was 64.Born on Sept. 17, 1952, in West Palm Beach and raised in South Florida, Margie graduated from the University of Florida in 1974 with an education degree. She taught in Dunnellon, Fort Pierce and Lakeland. She taught most recently at Resurrection Catholic School where she spent 18 years as a pre-K and Kindergarten teacher and later became an 8th grade teacher and had the double pleasure of having students who had been in her kindergarten class.Beloved for her sweetness and thoughtfulness, in addition to loving children, Margie had a passion for flowers, gardening, quilting, arts and crafts, Gators football and her family.She met her future husband, Larry McCauley, when they were both students at Palm Beach Junior College. They stayed in contact as students at the University of Florida, fell in love and married on June 14, 1975. They lived in various cities in Florida and traveled across the US and Europe thanks to Larry's career in agchem sales. They settled in Lakeland in 1987 where they raised their three sons.Margie was generally the first to volunteer to help. She was a soccer, baseball and football Mom, and a dedicated member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority. While she sought no recognition, her efforts were recognized with team trophies for her volunteer efforts and she was awarded the Order of the Rose, Beta Sigma Phi's honorary award for service. She also enjoyed regular Bunco games with friends and decorating for the holidays and celebrations.She is survived by: her husband, Larry; sons, Jimmy (Joanna) and Brandon of Lakeland, Sean of Gainesville; sister, Rony Cullen; brother, Logan Skelly; brother-in-law, Bruce (Konda) McCauley of Franklin, NC; sister-in-law, Joan (John) Dill of Hendersonville, NC; and four nieces. She was predeceased by her parents, Ronald and Gertrude Castiglioni.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Tampa Bay Chapter online atVisitation with the family is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2016 at Heath Funeral Chapel. A Catholic funeral Mass will be offered at 2:30 p.m. on December 16 2016, at Resurrection Catholic Church, 3720 Old Hwy 37, Lakeland, FL 33813. Burial follows at Oak Hill Burial Park.Condolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close