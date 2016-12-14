ROBERT
TYBEE ISLAND, GA. - Robert E. 'Bobby' Meyer, 68 of Tybee Island, GA, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2016.
Bobby was born to parents Ernest and Betty Jo Meyer on February 17, 1948, in Frost Proof, FL. He was the second child and only boy of five sisters. While still attending Mulberry High School, he began working at Florida Metallizing Service, where he remained for 26 years.
In 1994, Bobby relocated to Tybee Island, GA and began working at InterMaine on the construction of US military mine hunters and the refitting of yachts and tugboats from around the world.
Bobby was well respected by his peers and was a member of the Carpenters and Millwrights Union #256.
Bobby asked Jan Lee Meyer to dance while she was vacationing from Atlanta in 1998 and they were married in 2008.
After his retirement he became passionate about the Tybee Island Sea Turtle Project, NASCAR, and spending time with family and friends.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Betty Jo Meyer. He is survived by his wife, Jan Elizabeth Lee Meyer, his sons, Robert Ernest Meyer, Jr., of Lakeland, FL and Michael Lee Meyer, of Winter, FL, eight grandchildren, Blake Jennifer, Dustin, Bradley, CJ, Breana, Aden, Evelyn; one great-grandchild Natalia; five sisters Nancy Fairbanks, Vicky Jones, Connie Myatt, Judy Craven and Gail Chamberlain; stepchildren: Stephanie and Johnny Harvey, Monica Freeman and his adopted son Zarak Weathersby.
A celebration of life was held at The Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion on Friday, December 9 at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Tybee Island Sea Turtle Project.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2016