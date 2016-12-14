Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUANITA SHOUPPE CALLAWAY. View Sign

JUANITA SHOUPPE

CALLAWAY, 84



BARTOW - Juanita Shouppe Callaway, of Bartow, FL passed away on December 7, 2016. She was born in Jackson County, FL on April 3, 1932 and moved to this area in 1953. She was retired from Ben Hill Griffin and was a member of Eagle Lake Assembly of God.

Mrs. Callaway was preceded in death by her parents, Talmadge and Willie Lee Shouppe, son, Danny Callaway, and brothers, Samuel and Junior Shouppe. She is survived by her husband, John W. Callaway of Bartow, FL, son, Dennis (Brigitte) Callaway of Bartow, FL, grandsons, Bobby (Randi) Callaway of Bartow, FL and Bradley (Lindsey) Callaway of Winter Haven, FL, and great grandsons, Brantley and Colton Callaway of Bartow, FL, a brother, Bobby H. Shouppe, sisters, Elsie Slater and Betty S. Norrell, and many more loving family members and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 16th, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. with a service following at 2 p.m. Both will be held at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Auburndale, FL.







