KOCH, 71
LAKELAND - Gregory Leigh Koch, 71, passed away at his home on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016.
Born in Hamburg, NY on Jan. 10, 1945, to the late Richard and Anne Koch. Greg is survived by Lisa Wieber, his beloved spouse of 25 years.
Greg proudly served in the United States Air Force. He then joined his father and brothers in the custom home business before going on to a successful 40-year career as a sales-professional for lumber and building materials, retiring from Manning Building Supplies.
Greg was a formidable golfer, who also loved fishing, grilling, traveling and socializing with his family and friends. He was a man's man, a fierce competitor, a quick wit, and a loyal friend.
Greg leaves his two daughters: Sherri (Jack) Tabb and Tracy (Stephen) Madonia; three siblings: brothers Richard and Joe Koch and sister Lyn Baldwin; five wonderful grandchildren: Austin, Savannah, Stephen, Lauren, and Addison and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, 3720 Old Hwy 37, Lakeland, FL. Interment will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, family wishes donations be made to
or the
.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2016