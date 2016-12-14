Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACQUELINE DAVIS ANDREWS LAKELAND - On December. View Sign

LAKELAND - On December 9, 2016 Jacqueline Davis Andrews of Lakeland, Florida passed on to the other side. Jacqueline was born on June 9, 1925 in St. Joseph, MO. to parents William True Davis, Sr. and Hellen Marstella Davis. She grew up in St. Joseph attending and graduating from Central High School at age sixteen. From there, she attended the University of Arizona in Tucson. While in Tucson and underage in the hotel bar at the Conquistador Hotel, she met her future husband, Major Aaron L. Andrews.

Jacqueline and Andy were married on February 21, 1944. After the war, they moved to Davis, California where Andy attended the new Veterinary School at the University of California at Davis. Upon Andy's graduation in 1952, they moved to St. Joseph, MO. and then in 1955 they relocated to Ashland, OH. While there Jacqueline returned to school and completed a degree in education. Jacqueline taught both kindergarten and 1st grade in Ashland and later in Key Largo, FL.

Jacqueline had four children: Nancy, David, Daniel and Mark.

Nancy is the first born and is married to Robert Adair. Their children are Rob, Aaron, Jamie, Steven & Meghan: great grandchildren Mica, Sawyer & Landon. Nancy and Bob are presently moving to Bradenton, Florida.

David second in line was born exactly one year later to the day. He married Marcie McDonald and they reside in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their children are Jacqueline & Charles, with a great grandson on the way.

Daniel, retired circuit judge, is the third and he married Barbara Lewis and they reside in Lakeland, Florida.

Mark, the youngest son, preceded Jacqueline in death in 1998.

In 1975, upon Andy's retirement, Jacque and Andy moved to Key Largo where she continued teaching school until 1990 when they moved to Lakeland. Good thing they did because later Hurricane Andrew passed right over their former home in the Keys.

Andy preceded Jacque in death in 1995. Jacque continued to reside in the house their son Mark built until her death.

Jacque and Andy had over 51 years of marriage. They loved traveling and for nearly thirty years did just that in their motorhome, visiting friends & family.

Next to Jacque's family, her great love was Bridge. The card table was always set and still is. She played in various Bridge Clubs at least twice a week.

For much of her life, Jacque fought Asthma and later COPD. While she did not like it, she never let it slow her down and she lived a rich active life.

Every evening at 5:00 pm Jacque had her two glasses of wine, making sure there was never a wasted drop in the bottle.

Jacqueline loved and was loved by those who knew her and she will be loved in heaven.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 13, 2016 from 5pm to 7pm at Heath Funeral Chapel in the Tribute Center. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 10 am at Oak Hill Burial Park.



328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

