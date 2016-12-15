|
PATSY SIMMONS
HENLEY, 72
STATESBORO, GA. - Mrs. Patsy Simmons Henley, age 72, died Monday morning, December 5, 2016, at her residence.
Mrs. Henley was born in Gastonia, NC but was raised in Okeechobee and lived in Polk City, FL, for many years before moving to Statesboro. She loved gardening, farming, and cooking but her true passion was in landscape. As a landscaper, she worked for the City of Winter Haven, FL as well as Lykes Brothers Nursery for over 10 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. James and Mrs. Esther Simmons, as well as a brother, Gary Simmons.
She is survived by her four children, Wesley Fussell of Polk City, FL, Holly (Jimmy) Ladd of Polk City, FL, Gary 'Bo' (Laura) Fussell of Polk City, FL, and Laura (Leslie) Haupt of Lake Jackson, TX, her grandchildren, Kyle (Stephanie) Thompson, Kaitlin (Adam) Thompson Knowles, Angela Nichole Fussell, Michaela Powell, Taylor Ladd, Kandace Ladd, and Sara Street, great grandchildren, Carter Rae Knowles, Carson Knowles, Stella Rose Thompson, Abigail Powell, and Jonathan Stowe, her brothers, James Simmons, Dennis (Diane) Simmons, Roger Simmons, Randy Simmons, and Neal Simmons, and her sister, Nancy Quarles.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2016
