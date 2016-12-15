MAZIE INEZ 'TIBBY'
THOMAS, 80
DAVENPORT - Mazie Inez 'Tibby' Thomas passed away December 7, 2016. Born March 2, 1936, in Arrington, AL, she worked as a laundry attendant.
She was predeceased by her son: Joseph Michael Johnston; mother: Ola Mavis Johnson; father: J.W. Johnson; sister: Nell Walker; brothers: Merl Johnson & Preston Johnson. She is survived by
her daughter: Michelle Thomas; sister: Johnnie Peters; grandchildren: Christina Rios, Cindy Rios, Stephanie Rosado, Julio Ramirez, Shayla Ramirez and 5 great grandchildren.
Memorial Services to be held on December 17th, 2016 @ 2pm at 103 North Blvd E. Davenport, Fl, 33836.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2016