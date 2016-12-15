STEVEN E.
NARRAMORE, 70
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Steven E. Narramore, age 70, a resident of Winter Haven passed away Saturday, December 10, 2016 at Lakeland Regional.
Mr. Narramore was born December 9, 1946 in Pikeville, Tennessee to Carl Eugene and Ann Lee (Richardson) Narramore. He was a lifetime resident of Polk County, graduated Auburndale High School, Class of 1965, attended Polk Community College and attended Moorhead State College. Steve was a United States Marine serving in Vietnam as a corporal. He was the owner/operator of Super Cool and partner with Air Catering Body which did hydraulics for catering trucks. Steve enjoyed cooking, fishing, movies and GATOR football.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Steve is survived by his loving family: son: Wiley (Stephanie Bailey) Narramore of Lakeland, daughter: Stephanie (John) Kern of West Palm Beach, brother: David Narramore of New Port Richey, 2 sisters: Debra (Mike) Harley of Auburndale, Judy (Joe) Torres of Lakeland, 2 grandchildren: Katie & Christopher.
A celebration of life service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, December 17, 2016 at The Rock Community Church, 270 East Highland Drive, Lakeland.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
