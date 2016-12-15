Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA D. "PATSY" CRAIG. View Sign

PATRICIA D. 'PATSY' CRAIG, 88



LAKELAND - Patsy Craig, 88, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2016.

She was born in Johnston City, IL and moved to Sebring, FL, then to Lakeland, FL in 1993. Patsy worked as a registered nurse for 32 years with the Veterans Administration Hospital in Marion, IL. She was a member of the Dangerous Drug Commission in IL and was a volunteer at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Van Eugene Craig in 2002. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Whitacre and husband, Bob, of Lakeland, granddaughter, Patti Dean and children Joshua, Emily, and Blaine, granddaughter, LaKrecia Shoemaker, husband, Chad, and children Colin and Kaitlyn, grandson, Bob Whitacre Jr., wife, Melinda, and children Liam and Alaina, grandson, Jeffrey Whitacre (deceased), wife, Andrea, and children Grace, Abigail, and Mason.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, December 18, 2 - 4 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, December 20, 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd., Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anthony's Catholic School or , will be appreciated. Interment in Johnston City, IL will take place at a later date. Condolences to the family may be offered at







PATRICIA D. 'PATSY' CRAIG, 88LAKELAND - Patsy Craig, 88, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2016.She was born in Johnston City, IL and moved to Sebring, FL, then to Lakeland, FL in 1993. Patsy worked as a registered nurse for 32 years with the Veterans Administration Hospital in Marion, IL. She was a member of the Dangerous Drug Commission in IL and was a volunteer at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland.Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Van Eugene Craig in 2002. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Whitacre and husband, Bob, of Lakeland, granddaughter, Patti Dean and children Joshua, Emily, and Blaine, granddaughter, LaKrecia Shoemaker, husband, Chad, and children Colin and Kaitlyn, grandson, Bob Whitacre Jr., wife, Melinda, and children Liam and Alaina, grandson, Jeffrey Whitacre (deceased), wife, Andrea, and children Grace, Abigail, and Mason.Visitation with the family will be Sunday, December 18, 2 - 4 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, December 20, 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd., Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anthony's Catholic School or , will be appreciated. Interment in Johnston City, IL will take place at a later date. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com Funeral Home Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Serenity Gardens, LLC

3350 Mall Hill Drive

Lakeland , FL 33810

(863) 858-4474 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.