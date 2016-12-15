|
PATRICIA D. 'PATSY' CRAIG, 88
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA D. "PATSY" CRAIG.
LAKELAND - Patsy Craig, 88, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2016.
She was born in Johnston City, IL and moved to Sebring, FL, then to Lakeland, FL in 1993. Patsy worked as a registered nurse for 32 years with the Veterans Administration Hospital in Marion, IL. She was a member of the Dangerous Drug Commission in IL and was a volunteer at Lakeland Regional Medical Center in Lakeland.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Van Eugene Craig in 2002. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Whitacre and husband, Bob, of Lakeland, granddaughter, Patti Dean and children Joshua, Emily, and Blaine, granddaughter, LaKrecia Shoemaker, husband, Chad, and children Colin and Kaitlyn, grandson, Bob Whitacre Jr., wife, Melinda, and children Liam and Alaina, grandson, Jeffrey Whitacre (deceased), wife, Andrea, and children Grace, Abigail, and Mason.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, December 18, 2 - 4 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, December 20, 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd., Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anthony's Catholic School or
, will be appreciated. Interment in Johnston City, IL will take place at a later date. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison.com.
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Serenity Gardens, LLC
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Published in Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2016
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|