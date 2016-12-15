JOAN M. BROOKS
GARDNER, 80
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Joan M. Brooks Gardner, 80, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away on December 12, 2016 in Lake Wales, Florida. She was born on August 17, 1936 in Olean, New York to Howard and Amelia Brooks and moved to Dundee, Florida in 1995 from Portville, New York. She was a military wife who loved to travel and spend time with her family. She was a church organist and later in life played for Bethel Lutheran Church in Portville and Faith Lutheran Church in Haines City.
Mrs. Gardner is survived by her children Susan Gardner of Winter Haven and Sherry Slifer of Canton, Ohio, a son Jon Gardner of Riegelsville, Pennsylvania, and five grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Keith Allan Gardner and her brother William Brooks.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2016, at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Lutheran Church with Pastor Brigham officiating. Interment will be made privately at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2016