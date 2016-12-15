HAZEL MARIE
BROXTON, 79
PLANT CITY - Hazel Marie Broxton, 79, of Plant City, (formerly of Auburndale) passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at Community Convalescent Center in Plant City, FL.
Born June 8, 1937 in Florala, AL, she was a longtime resident of Auburndale, FL. She was a Citrus grader, and was the Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star at the Auburndale Masonic Lodge.
She was preceded in death by: Tom Broxton, her husband of 56 years in 2010, her parents, Jessie and Janie Barton, and a brother, John Calvin Barton.
She is survived by: three sons, Tom Broxton and his wife Jeannie of Plant City, FL, Jeff Broxton and his wife Tammy of Michigan and Scott Broxton of Homosassa, FL; six grandchildren, Anthony Broxton, Allyson Herndon, Jessica Borst, Joshua Broxton, Trisha Bradshaw and Jocelyn Taylor-Ash; and eleven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm till 3:00pm, Friday, December 16, 2016 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00pm in the Funeral Home Chapel.
Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2016