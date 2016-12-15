Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAZEL MARIE BROXTON. View Sign

HAZEL MARIE

BROXTON, 79



PLANT CITY - Hazel Marie Broxton, 79, of Plant City, (formerly of Auburndale) passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at Community Convalescent Center in Plant City, FL.

Born June 8, 1937 in Florala, AL, she was a longtime resident of Auburndale, FL. She was a Citrus grader, and was the Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star at the Auburndale Masonic Lodge.

She was preceded in death by: Tom Broxton, her husband of 56 years in 2010, her parents, Jessie and Janie Barton, and a brother, John Calvin Barton.

She is survived by: three sons, Tom Broxton and his wife Jeannie of Plant City, FL, Jeff Broxton and his wife Tammy of Michigan and Scott Broxton of Homosassa, FL; six grandchildren, Anthony Broxton, Allyson Herndon, Jessica Borst, Joshua Broxton, Trisha Bradshaw and Jocelyn Taylor-Ash; and eleven great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2:00pm till 3:00pm, Friday, December 16, 2016 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00pm in the Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be sent at

www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .







HAZEL MARIEBROXTON, 79PLANT CITY - Hazel Marie Broxton, 79, of Plant City, (formerly of Auburndale) passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at Community Convalescent Center in Plant City, FL.Born June 8, 1937 in Florala, AL, she was a longtime resident of Auburndale, FL. She was a Citrus grader, and was the Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star at the Auburndale Masonic Lodge.She was preceded in death by: Tom Broxton, her husband of 56 years in 2010, her parents, Jessie and Janie Barton, and a brother, John Calvin Barton.She is survived by: three sons, Tom Broxton and his wife Jeannie of Plant City, FL, Jeff Broxton and his wife Tammy of Michigan and Scott Broxton of Homosassa, FL; six grandchildren, Anthony Broxton, Allyson Herndon, Jessica Borst, Joshua Broxton, Trisha Bradshaw and Jocelyn Taylor-Ash; and eleven great grandchildren.The family will receive friends from 2:00pm till 3:00pm, Friday, December 16, 2016 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00pm in the Funeral Home Chapel.Condolences may be sent at Funeral Home Oak Ridge Funeral Care

2425 Havendale Boulevard

Winter Haven , FL 33881

(863) 967-5090 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com