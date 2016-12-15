FRANKLIN WILLIAMS

Obituary

FRANKLIN
WILLIAMS, 38

WINTER HAVEN - Franklin Williams, 38, died 12/8/16. Visit: Fri. 5-7pm at Hurst Chapel AME Church. Services will be Sat. at 11am at the church. James C Boyd FH.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com