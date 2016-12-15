DARIN JAMES POWERS

Obituary

DARIN JAMES
POWERS, 41

BUFORD, GA. - Darin Powers, formerly of Lakeland, passed away Tues. 12/6/16. Memorial service Sat. 12/17/16 at 1pm at Whistleville Christian Church, Winder, Ga.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2016
