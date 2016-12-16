JEAN E.
COOPER, 83
SARASOTA - Jean E. Cooper, 83, passed away Dec. 7, 2016. She was born Feb. 23, 1933.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenith Cooper, her parents, seven brothers & sisters. She is survived by four children, John (Brenda) Lipply, Kim (Steven) Fox, Jean (Jeff) Perkins and Karen (Mark) Corradino, two step children Karen Rook and Kenny Crosby, 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 at 10:30 - 11:30 at Palms-Robarts Funeral Home, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, Florida. Service will be at 11:30. Interment immediately after service.
