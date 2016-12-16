Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH A. "B" BODENHEIMER. View Sign

RUTH A. 'MS. B'

BODENHEIMER, 79



AUBURNDALE - Ruth A. 'Ms. B' Bodenheimer, 79, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2016, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland. Ruth was born November 29, 1937, in Thomasville, North Carolina to George and Gertrude Poole. Ruth was a resident of Auburndale for the past ten years and was a former resident of Lakeland for many years.

Ruth attended college at Gardner-Webb University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Appalachian State University. She went on to complete her Master's Degree at Rollins College after she moved to Florida. Ruth was a lifelong educator who taught in multiple schools in Thomasville, NC and Lakeland. She was an Assistant Principal at Kathleen Elementary and served as Principal for Floral Avenue and Gibbons Street Elementary Schools in Bartow. After retiring from a long and rewarding career in public education Ruth was instrumental in developing and serving as Director of the Small Wonders preschool at Highland Park Church of Nazarene in Lakeland.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Bodenheimer; daughter, Anna Kestner (Mark); son, Art Bodenheimer (Pam); brother, Donald Poole; grandchildren, Laura Bodenheimer and Leslie Hilton and great grandchild, Cayden Hilton.

Visitation and viewing will begin at 1:30 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, December 18, 2016, at Winter Haven First Church of Nazarene, 560 3rd St SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880. A graveside service will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL, 33805.

Condolences may be offered at

www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.







RUTH A. 'MS. B'BODENHEIMER, 79AUBURNDALE - Ruth A. 'Ms. B' Bodenheimer, 79, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2016, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland. Ruth was born November 29, 1937, in Thomasville, North Carolina to George and Gertrude Poole. Ruth was a resident of Auburndale for the past ten years and was a former resident of Lakeland for many years.Ruth attended college at Gardner-Webb University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Appalachian State University. She went on to complete her Master's Degree at Rollins College after she moved to Florida. Ruth was a lifelong educator who taught in multiple schools in Thomasville, NC and Lakeland. She was an Assistant Principal at Kathleen Elementary and served as Principal for Floral Avenue and Gibbons Street Elementary Schools in Bartow. After retiring from a long and rewarding career in public education Ruth was instrumental in developing and serving as Director of the Small Wonders preschool at Highland Park Church of Nazarene in Lakeland.She is survived by her husband, Bill Bodenheimer; daughter, Anna Kestner (Mark); son, Art Bodenheimer (Pam); brother, Donald Poole; grandchildren, Laura Bodenheimer and Leslie Hilton and great grandchild, Cayden Hilton.Visitation and viewing will begin at 1:30 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, December 18, 2016, at Winter Haven First Church of Nazarene, 560 3rd St SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880. A graveside service will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL, 33805.Condolences may be offered at Published in Ledger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com