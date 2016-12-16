RUTH A. 'MS. B'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH A. "B" BODENHEIMER.
BODENHEIMER, 79
AUBURNDALE - Ruth A. 'Ms. B' Bodenheimer, 79, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2016, at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland. Ruth was born November 29, 1937, in Thomasville, North Carolina to George and Gertrude Poole. Ruth was a resident of Auburndale for the past ten years and was a former resident of Lakeland for many years.
Ruth attended college at Gardner-Webb University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Appalachian State University. She went on to complete her Master's Degree at Rollins College after she moved to Florida. Ruth was a lifelong educator who taught in multiple schools in Thomasville, NC and Lakeland. She was an Assistant Principal at Kathleen Elementary and served as Principal for Floral Avenue and Gibbons Street Elementary Schools in Bartow. After retiring from a long and rewarding career in public education Ruth was instrumental in developing and serving as Director of the Small Wonders preschool at Highland Park Church of Nazarene in Lakeland.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Bodenheimer; daughter, Anna Kestner (Mark); son, Art Bodenheimer (Pam); brother, Donald Poole; grandchildren, Laura Bodenheimer and Leslie Hilton and great grandchild, Cayden Hilton.
Visitation and viewing will begin at 1:30 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2:30 p.m., on Sunday, December 18, 2016, at Winter Haven First Church of Nazarene, 560 3rd St SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880. A graveside service will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL, 33805.
Condolences may be offered at
www.lakelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2016