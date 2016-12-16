JASON DOUGLAS
FAIRCLOTH, 36
LAKELAND - Jason Douglas Faircloth, 36, of Lakeland, FL passed away on December 11, 2016, after a motorcycle accident.
Jason was born September 14, 1980, in Winter Haven, FL to Douglas and Charlotte Faircloth. Jason was a lifelong resident of Lakeland, graduating in 1999 from George Jenkins High School. Jason was a committed father, son, brother and fiancÃ©. Ever the one to serve others, Jason enjoyed many years as a volunteer firefighter for Polk County Fire Rescue, as well as an EMT for Americare Ambulance. Most recently, Jason worked as a draftsman/designer for Valiant Products. An avid sports fan, Jason enjoyed the Florida Gators and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but most especially any kind of auto racing.
A dedicated family man, Jason is survived by his fiancÃ©e, Cristina Milito, his children, Blayten, Austin, Cameron and Peyton, as well as his parents, Douglas and Charlotte, and his sister Holly (Darrin) Laughlin and niece Elizabeth.
A celebration of life will be held from 2pm-5pm on Saturday, December 17, 2016, with a memorial service at approximately 3:15pm at Lucky's Sports and Oyster Bar (4318 US Hwy 98 North, Lakeland, FL 33809). In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to provide his children for the foreseeable future.
A special thanks to the Iron Legacy Motorcycle Club, and to Bryan and Stephanie Cousin for their support during this difficult time.
