WILT, Jr., 80
FERRIS, TX. - Roy Doyle Wilt, Jr., 80, of Ferris, Texas, passed away on, Friday, December 9, 2016, at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.
Roy was born in Lakeland, Florida on January 23, 1936, the son of the late Berenice (Lanier) and Roy Doyle Wilt, Sr.
Roy married Denise Gilliam on March 28, 1998 in Ferris, Texas. Roy was self-employed as a well driller. He was a loving husband, dad, granddaddy and great granddaddy. He was a volunteer firefighter for several years who became a captain of Providence Volunteer Fire Department. Roy was a man that gave for each person he knew. He loved all his family, church family and extended family.
Roy is survived by his wife Denise Wilt of Ferris, Texas; one daughter, Mandi and son-in-law Junior Condrey of Pearland, Texas; five sons: Steven and daughter-in-law Patty Wilt of Denton, Texas, Jerry and daughter-in-law Judy Wilt of Lakeland, Florida, Matthew and daughter in-law Wendy Wilt of Lakeland, Florida, Roy D. and daughter-in-law Monica Wilt of Forney, Texas, James Ullom of Ferris, Texas.
He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a host of friends.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Nadine Waddell Wilt, who passed December 16, 1997.
Graveside service will be held, 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Socrum Cemetery in Lakeland, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local volunteer fire department or Diabetes of America.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2016