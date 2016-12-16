Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROY DOYLE WILT. View Sign

ROY DOYLE

WILT, Jr., 80



FERRIS, TX. - Roy Doyle Wilt, Jr., 80, of Ferris, Texas, passed away on, Friday, December 9, 2016, at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

Roy was born in Lakeland, Florida on January 23, 1936, the son of the late Berenice (Lanier) and Roy Doyle Wilt, Sr.

Roy married Denise Gilliam on March 28, 1998 in Ferris, Texas. Roy was self-employed as a well driller. He was a loving husband, dad, granddaddy and great granddaddy. He was a volunteer firefighter for several years who became a captain of Providence Volunteer Fire Department. Roy was a man that gave for each person he knew. He loved all his family, church family and extended family.

Roy is survived by his wife Denise Wilt of Ferris, Texas; one daughter, Mandi and son-in-law Junior Condrey of Pearland, Texas; five sons: Steven and daughter-in-law Patty Wilt of Denton, Texas, Jerry and daughter-in-law Judy Wilt of Lakeland, Florida, Matthew and daughter in-law Wendy Wilt of Lakeland, Florida, Roy D. and daughter-in-law Monica Wilt of Forney, Texas, James Ullom of Ferris, Texas.

He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by his first wife Nadine Waddell Wilt, who passed December 16, 1997.

Graveside service will be held, 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Socrum Cemetery in Lakeland, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local volunteer fire department or Diabetes of America.



Published in Ledger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com