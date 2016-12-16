PAUL 'BUD'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL "BUD" TWYMAN.
TWYMAN, Jr., 90
LAKELAND - Paul 'Bud' Twyman, Jr., 90, previously of Michigan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2016. Born December 3, 1926, to Paul and Eva Twyman, in Washington D.C., the family moved to Chicago, IL early on, where he attended North Park Academy; then on to Bangor, MI, where he graduated from Bangor High School in June of 1944. Enlisting in the Army Air Corps as an Aviation Cadet, he was honorably discharged in December 1946.
Paul flew charter aircraft for one year before attending Western Michigan University. In 1948, he met Louise Tait from South Haven, Michigan and they married on December 22, 1949. Over the years they would raise four children.
His career path was with companies such as Inland Container for 18 years, Du-Wel Metal Products, Grand Rapids Plastics, ending with SPI Industries in South Bend, IN, first as Vice President and then being promoted to General Manager until his retirement in 1994.
In 1995, Paul and Louise moved to Lakeland, FL and set up residence in Cypress Lakes Golf Resorts.
Paul is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Eva Kate Twyman; and two sisters, Emma Jane Wood and Pat Nyman.
He is survived by his wife, Louise; his children, Paul III, Kathy Westcott, Bill, and Larry; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and his sister, Laura Olson of Otsego, MI.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes contributions to be made to a cancer fund or VITAS Hospice of Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2016