EILEEN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EILEEN FREELY.
FREELY, 82
WINTER HAVEN - Eileen Freely passed away on December 13, 2016, after an illness.
Eileen was born Eileen Jaccarino on January 3, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to Jeannette and Peter Jaccarino. She had one sister Delores Boscarino.
Eileen was married to Bill Freely for 47 years. Bill passed away in November 2014.
Eileen is survived by son Robert (Jennifer) Firpo, daughter Lucille (Francis) D'Elia, daughter Nancy (David) Bejano, daughter Patricia (Terry) Wike, daughter Jeannette Freely and, predeceased by daughter Christine (James) Wieboldt, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Eileen was a loving mother, wife and grandparent.
Eileen was an active member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Services will be held on Saturday December 17 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel at St. Joseph's Church in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen's memory to St. Vincent de Paul at Saint Joseph's Church or Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2016