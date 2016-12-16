MARVIN R.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARVIN R. DOUGLAS.
DOUGLAS, 56
PUNTA GORDA - Marvin R. Douglas, 56, of Punta Gorda, FL died December 13, 2016 at home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
Marvin was born September 17, 1960 in Bartow, FL to Robert and Mildred (Williams), and lived in Fort Meade, FL throughout his childhood. Marvin was united in marriage to his wife, Denise, in November, 1991. He attended Polk Community College and worked in the phosphate industry before beginning a career with B&I Contractors, Inc. where he was the Sheet Metal Department Manager.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Denise (Shoup), his son, Bryce, and daughter, Hannah (both at home); his parents, Robert A. Douglas, Fort Meade, FL and Mildred Dart, Englewood, FL, siblings Robert Douglas (Tammy) Englewood, FL and Tracy Mann, Englewood, FL.
A memorial service will be held at Pilgrim United Church of Christ, Port Charlotte, FL on Saturday, December 17 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lung Cancer Research Council or Lung Cancer Alliance.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kays-Ponger Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2016