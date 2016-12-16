CATHY GILES
HARTSFIELD, 65
AUBURNDALE - Cathy Giles Hartsfield, 65, of Auburndale, Florida passed away on November 28, 2016 in Winter Haven, FL. She was born on October 31, 1951 in Lawrenceburg, TN to Calvin and Cornelia Giles.
Cathy is survived by her children Wade Giles (Anna) of Polk City, FL and Shaleen Goers (John) of Auburndale, FL, 2 brothers, Mike Giles (Sharleen) of Winter Haven, FL and Ricky Giles of Auburndale, FL, 5 grandchildren, Brittany Grimes, Brandy Grimes, Cody Goers, Alex Giles and Lexi Giles and 2 great grandchildren, Kailynn Grimes and Raylee Coe, as well as her husband, Steve Partain of Auburndale, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents Calvin and Cornelia Giles and her 2 brothers, Bill Giles and Donald Giles.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2016, at 10:30 A.M. at Oasis Church of Winter Haven, 151 King Rd., Winter Haven, FL, 33880 with Pastor Kevin Clark officiating.
